Here's Why I Think National Tyre & Wheel (ASX:NTD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like National Tyre & Wheel (ASX:NTD). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

National Tyre & Wheel's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that National Tyre & Wheel has grown EPS by 50% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. National Tyre & Wheel maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 191% to AU$462m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

National Tyre & Wheel isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of AU$125m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are National Tyre & Wheel Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did National Tyre & Wheel insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$95k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Robert Kent for AU$60k worth of shares, at about AU$0.85 per share.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since National Tyre & Wheel insiders own more than a third of the company. Actually, with 39% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. I'm always comforted by solid insider ownership like this, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. In terms of absolute value, insiders have AU$48m invested in the business, using the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add National Tyre & Wheel To Your Watchlist?

National Tyre & Wheel's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. What's more insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest National Tyre & Wheel belongs on the top of your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for National Tyre & Wheel you should be aware of.

