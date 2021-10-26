Here's Why I Think Netcall (LON:NET) Is An Interesting Stock

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Netcall (LON:NET). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Netcall Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Netcall has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Netcall's EPS shot from UK£0.0034 to UK£0.0065, over the last year. You don't see 93% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Netcall maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.1% to UK£27m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Netcall isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of UK£124m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Netcall Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Netcall shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold UK£20m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 16% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Netcall Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Netcall's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Netcall for a spot on your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Netcall you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

