Here's Why We Think nib holdings limited's (ASX:NHF) CEO Compensation Looks Fair for the time being

Despite positive share price growth of 9.5% for nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. These concerns will be at the front of shareholders' minds as they go into the AGM coming up on 18 November 2022. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

Comparing nib holdings limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that nib holdings limited has a market capitalization of AU$3.3b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$3.4m for the year to June 2022. Notably, that's an increase of 8.8% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at AU$1.1m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from AU$1.5b to AU$4.9b, the reported median CEO total compensation was AU$2.9m. This suggests that nib holdings remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Mark Fitzgibbon holds AU$18m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$1.1m AU$1.1m 33% Other AU$2.3m AU$2.0m 67% Total Compensation AU$3.4m AU$3.1m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 35% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 65% of the pie. nib holdings is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

nib holdings limited's Growth

Over the last three years, nib holdings limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 4.8% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 3.7%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has nib holdings limited Been A Good Investment?

nib holdings limited has generated a total shareholder return of 9.5% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

In Summary...

Shareholder returns, while positive, should be looked at along with earnings, which have not grown at all recently. This makes us think the share price momentum may slow in the future. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for nib holdings that investors should look into moving forward.

