Here's Why I Think Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Nick Scali (ASX:NCK), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Nick Scali Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Nick Scali's EPS has grown 27% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Nick Scali is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 11.2 percentage points to 33%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Nick Scali Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Nick Scali shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Independent Non-Executive Director William Koeck bought AU$49k worth of shares at an average price of around AU$8.36.

Should You Add Nick Scali To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Nick Scali's strong EPS growth. The growth rate whets my appetite for research, and the insider buying only increases my interest in the stock. So on this analysis I believe Nick Scali is probably worth spending some time on. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Nick Scali (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

