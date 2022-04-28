Here's Why We Think NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Is Well Worth Watching

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is NVIDIA Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, NVIDIA's EPS has grown 32% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that NVIDIA is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 9.0 percentage points to 37%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of NVIDIA's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are NVIDIA Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since NVIDIA has a market capitalization of US$461b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$18b. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does NVIDIA Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that NVIDIA has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for NVIDIA you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

