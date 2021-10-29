Here's Why I Think Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Old Point Financial's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Old Point Financial has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Old Point Financial has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from US$1.31 to US$1.39, in the last year. That amounts to a small improvement of 6.5%.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Old Point Financial's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Old Point Financial maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to US$53m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Old Point Financial isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$110m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Old Point Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Any way you look at it Old Point Financial shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$205k to buy stock, over the last year. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Tom Langley for US$23k worth of shares, at about US$23.30 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Old Point Financial bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have US$16m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 14% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Rob Shuford, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations under US$200m, like Old Point Financial, the median CEO pay is around US$547k.

The Old Point Financial CEO received US$488k in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Does Old Point Financial Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Old Point Financial is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. If you think Old Point Financial might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

