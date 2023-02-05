Here's Why We Think ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ONEOK (NYSE:OKE). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

ONEOK's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. ONEOK managed to grow EPS by 6.1% per year, over three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While ONEOK did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are ONEOK Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$31b company like ONEOK. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$204m. We note that this amounts to 0.7% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of ONEOK but it's still worth mentioning. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to ONEOK, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$12m.

ONEOK's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$7.2m in the year leading up to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add ONEOK To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of ONEOK is that it is growing profits. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for ONEOK, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for ONEOK (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

