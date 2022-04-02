Here's Why We Think OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Is Well Worth Watching

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

OP Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Impressively, OP Bancorp has grown EPS by 27% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of OP Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. OP Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 53% to US$77m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are OP Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold -US$755k worth of shares. But that's far less than the US$2.3m insiders spend purchasing stock. I find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about the OP Bancorp's future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Ock Kim for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$12.90 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that OP Bancorp insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$50m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 23% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is OP Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that OP Bancorp has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for OP Bancorp (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

