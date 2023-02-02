Here's Why We Think Oriental Interest Berhad (KLSE:OIB) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Oriental Interest Berhad (KLSE:OIB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Oriental Interest Berhad's Improving Profits

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. To the delight of shareholders, Oriental Interest Berhad's EPS soared from RM0.12 to RM0.17, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 36%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Oriental Interest Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 45% to RM488m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Oriental Interest Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM439m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Oriental Interest Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Oriental Interest Berhad with market caps under RM849m is about RM492k.

Oriental Interest Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM54k in the year to August 2022. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Oriental Interest Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Oriental Interest Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With swiftly growing earnings, the best days may still be to come, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. So this stock is well worth an addition to your watchlist as it has the potential to provide great value to shareholders. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Oriental Interest Berhad that you should be aware of.

