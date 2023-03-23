Here's Why We Think Ouhua Energy Holdings (SGX:AJ2) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Ouhua Energy Holdings (SGX:AJ2). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

See our latest analysis for Ouhua Energy Holdings

Ouhua Energy Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Ouhua Energy Holdings' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 49%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Ouhua Energy Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 30% to CN¥4.6b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Ouhua Energy Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$21m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Story continues

Are Ouhua Energy Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So as you can imagine, the fact that Ouhua Energy Holdings insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Indeed, with a collective holding of 72%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. Although, with Ouhua Energy Holdings being valued at S$21m, this is a small company we're talking about. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have CN¥15m worth of stock. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Is Ouhua Energy Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Ouhua Energy Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Ouhua Energy Holdings for a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for Ouhua Energy Holdings (3 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

Although Ouhua Energy Holdings certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here