Here's Why We Think P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Check out our latest analysis for P.I.E. Industrial Berhad

P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, P.I.E. Industrial Berhad has grown EPS by 25% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note P.I.E. Industrial Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to RM1.2b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's forecast profits?

Are P.I.E. Industrial Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. P.I.E. Industrial Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they hold RM121m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 9.0% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Should You Add P.I.E. Industrial Berhad To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that P.I.E. Industrial Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Now, you could try to make up your mind on P.I.E. Industrial Berhad by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Supplier CATL Smashes Profit Estimate as EV Sales Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. reported annual earnings that beat estimates on stronger demand for cleaner cars, underscoring its dominance as the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund

  • Celebrations in Georgia as controversial law dropped

    STORY: Lawmakers voted against the legislation in the second reading on Friday after the ruling Georgian Dream party pulled its support for the bill, according to the Georgian parliament's website.Crowds at a rally outside parliament, some of them watching proceedings on mobile phones, greeted the news by blasting on whistles and chanting "Sakartvelo" - Georgia in Georgian. Local resident Giorgi Kadagidze said the striking difference between the reactions of Russian lawmakers to the news and Georgia's European partners spoke volumes about where Georgia's future should lie."Our future is Europe and nothing can challenge that," Kadagidze told Reuters.

  • Metro Atlanta program focuses on treating, providing services to Black women with HIV, AIDS

    Of the 101 women enrolled, the group has not only seen improved viral load suppression but also decreased food insecurity and homelessness.

  • After Three Long Years, La Niña Is Out

    After a particularly extended stay, the La Niña weather phenomenon that’s persisted for the past three years, contributing to extreme weather worldwide, has finally come to an end.

  • Worry for tech startups after Silicon Valley Bank failure

    Silicon Valley Bank's stunning collapse has led to the freezing of tens of billions of dollars stored there by startups and their private equity backers, raising fears of a wider tech sector fallout.- 'Doesn't look good' - Activist investor Bill Ackman raised a similar alarm on Twitter, saying that SVB's collapse "could destroy an important long-term driver of the economy."

  • Silicon Valley Bank exec was Lehman Brothers CFO prior to 2008 collapse

    Prior to the Lehman Brothers collapse, Joseph Gentile was its CFO until 2007 when he left and became Silicon Valley Bank's Chief Administrative Officer.

  • Khosla Ventures Tells Some Startups Firm Will Cover Payroll

    (Bloomberg) -- Khosla Ventures sent an email to founders saying that the venture capital firm would step in and cover payroll for some of its portfolio companies if they had shortfalls because of funds tied up with Silicon Valley Bank. Most Read from BloombergSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swi

  • Mark Cuban urges Fed to buy Silicon Valley Bank debt ‘immediately,’ says it’s ‘not the wealthy taking the hit’

    It's entrepreneurs and their employees and vendors who are "feeling the pain," Cuban said.

  • Two U.S. Banks Collapse in 48 Hours. Which One's Next?

    Silvergate served the cryptocurrency industry, while SVB was the bank for Silicon Valley tech startups.

  • Thiel’s Founders Fund Withdrew Millions From Silicon Valley Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund had no money with Silicon Valley Bank as of Thursday morning as the bank descended into chaos, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeFounders Fun

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    Sentiment shifts periodically on Wall Street, and you could argue Cathie Wood might be the prime example of fortune reversal. Once an investor favorite and hailed as a pioneer with a portfolio jam-packed with the novel and cutting-edge, Wood’s reputation has been tarnished over the past year and a half as her growth-oriented investing style went out of fashion in the post-pandemic climate. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and often unprofitable

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses—as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there are plenty of other banks that would face big losses if they were forced to dump securities to raise cash.

  • The Silicon Valley Bank crisis will force the Fed to slash rates by 100 basis points to prevent contagion, market guru says

    "In essence, the Fed is causing this bank run," said Larry McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Mark Cuban says Fed should 'immediately' take this action

    Mark Cuban raised questions about how regulators had allowed Silicon Valley Bank to end up in such a vulnerable position, and demanded that the Federal Reserve take immediate action.

  • Silicon Valley Bank imploded in a single day. It could be just the tip of the iceberg.

    It turns out getting easy money at rock-bottom interest rates can come back to bite you if you're careless. More firms are about to find that out.

  • Paul Krugman says Silicon Valley Bank could've been called the 'Schmoozing and Vibes Bank,' but it's probably not another 'Lehman moment'

    The famed economist said the lender's issues were likely isolated from the wider financial system, but he did fear the effects on the VC ecosystem.

  • SVB CEO Sold $3.6 Million in Stock Days Before Bank’s Failure

    (Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley Bank Chief Executive Officer Greg Becker sold $3.6 million of company stock under a trading plan less than two weeks before the firm disclosed extensive losses that led to its failure.Most Read from BloombergSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After T

  • This Growth ETF Has a Massive 11.4% Dividend Yield, and It Pays Monthly

    The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSEARCA:JEPI) has become a hit in the ETF world thanks to its 12.2% dividend yield and its monthly payout. While many investors are likely familiar with JEPI thanks to the considerable level of fanfare it has garnered as it has grown to $21.8 billion in assets under management (AUM), they may not be as familiar with JEPI’s newer and somewhat less heralded cousin — the JPMorgan Nasdaq Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ). There are some notable differences be

  • SVB collapse highlights $620 billion hole lurking in banks’ balance sheets

    The spike in interest rates has been devastating for the value of their securities portfolios, meaning many carry around billions in unrealized losses that could pose a problem if funding dries up.

  • 3 High-Yeld Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy on the Dip

    Income investors looking for top stocks that pay yields of 3% or better have at least three excellent options to choose from.