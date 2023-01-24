Here's Why We Think Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Paragon Banking Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that Paragon Banking Group has grown EPS by 41% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Paragon Banking Group's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Paragon Banking Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 15% to UK£400m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Paragon Banking Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Shareholders in Paragon Banking Group will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending UK£182k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. We also note that it was the Non-Executive Chairman, Robert East, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£49k for shares at about UK£4.90 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Paragon Banking Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold UK£11m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 0.8%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Does Paragon Banking Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Paragon Banking Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Paragon Banking Group deserves timely attention. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Paragon Banking Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

