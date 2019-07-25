Here's Why I Think Paramount Communications (NSE:PARACABLES) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Paramount Communications (NSE:PARACABLES). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Paramount Communications's Improving Profits

In the last three years Paramount Communications's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, Paramount Communications's EPS soared from ₹1.10 to ₹1.74, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 57%.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). The good news is that Paramount Communications is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 8.3 percentage points to 5.5%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NSEI:PARACABLES Income Statement, July 25th 2019 More

Since Paramount Communications is no giant, with a market capitalization of ₹1.7b, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Paramount Communications Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Paramount Communications insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Actually, with 39% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. I'm always comforted by solid insider ownership like this, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. Valued at only ₹1.7b Paramount Communications is really small for a listed company. That means insiders only have ₹653m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Does Paramount Communications Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Paramount Communications has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value.