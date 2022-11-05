Here's Why We Think Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Pason Systems (TSE:PSI). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Pason Systems' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Pason Systems has grown EPS by 10% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Pason Systems is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 20.8 percentage points to 33%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Pason Systems Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Pason Systems shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Chief Financial Officer Celine Boston bought CA$14k worth of shares at an average price of around CA$12.64. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Should You Add Pason Systems To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Pason Systems is that it is growing profits. It's not easy for business to grow EPS, but Pason Systems has shown the strengths to do just that. The icing on the cake is that an insider bought shares during the year; a point of interest for people who will want to keep a watchful eye on this stock. Even so, be aware that Pason Systems is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

