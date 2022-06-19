Here's Why We Think Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Paylocity Holding's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Paylocity Holding has grown EPS by 26% per year, compound, in the last three years. This has no doubt fuelled the optimism that sees the stock trading on a high multiple of earnings.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Paylocity Holding achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 32% to US$791m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Paylocity Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Paylocity Holding has a market capitalisation of US$8.8b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$2.3b. This totals to 26% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Does Paylocity Holding Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Paylocity Holding's strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Paylocity Holding.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

