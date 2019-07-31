Here's Why We Think Per Aarsleff Holding (CPH:PAAL B) Is Well Worth Watching

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Per Aarsleff Holding (CPH:PAAL B). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Per Aarsleff Holding's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. It's good to see that Per Aarsleff Holding's EPS have grown from ø15.61 to ø17.60 over twelve months. That's a 13% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Per Aarsleff Holding maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to ø13b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Per Aarsleff Holding.

Are Per Aarsleff Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Per Aarsleff Holding insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have ø180m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 4.0% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Per Aarsleff Holding Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Per Aarsleff Holding is that it is growing profits. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. If you think Per Aarsleff Holding might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features.