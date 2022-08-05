Here's Why We Think Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Pioneer Natural Resources' Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is awe-striking that Pioneer Natural Resources' EPS went from US$1.38 to US$25.86 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Pioneer Natural Resources shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 6.3% to 38%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Pioneer Natural Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Pioneer Natural Resources has a market capitalisation of US$51b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$294m. We note that this amounts to 0.6% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Pioneer Natural Resources but it's still worth mentioning. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Does Pioneer Natural Resources Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Pioneer Natural Resources' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Pioneer Natural Resources for a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Pioneer Natural Resources (1 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

