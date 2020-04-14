Here's Why I Think Pizu Group Holdings (HKG:8053) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Pizu Group Holdings (HKG:8053). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Pizu Group Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Pizu Group Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that Pizu Group Holdings's EPS have grown from CN¥0.048 to CN¥0.059 over twelve months. That's a 22% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While Pizu Group Holdings did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

SEHK:8053 Income Statement April 14th 2020 More

Pizu Group Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of HK$1.4b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Pizu Group Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did Pizu Group Holdings insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent CN¥1.3m buying it. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident. It is also worth noting that it was Tao Yang who made the biggest single purchase, worth HK$352k, paying HK$0.40 per share.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Pizu Group Holdings insiders own more than a third of the company. Indeed, with a collective holding of 80%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes me think they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - something I like to see. With that sort of holding, insiders have about CN¥1.1b riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!