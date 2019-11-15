Here's Why I Think Poly Medicure (NSE:POLYMED) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Poly Medicure (NSE:POLYMED). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Poly Medicure Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Poly Medicure has grown EPS by 18% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Poly Medicure's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 17% to ₹6.6b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NSEI:POLYMED Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

Poly Medicure isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of ₹19b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Poly Medicure Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Poly Medicure insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 51% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about ₹9.5b riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is Poly Medicure Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Poly Medicure's strong EPS growth. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Poly Medicure by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.