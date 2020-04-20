Here's Why I Think Powerlong Real Estate Holdings (HKG:1238) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.
So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Powerlong Real Estate Holdings (HKG:1238). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.
Check out our latest analysis for Powerlong Real Estate Holdings
How Quickly Is Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?
The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Impressively, Powerlong Real Estate Holdings has grown EPS by 17% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.
I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Powerlong Real Estate Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 33% to CN¥26b. That's progress.
You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.
While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Powerlong Real Estate Holdings?
Are Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?
Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.
Although we did see some insider selling (worth -CN¥791.6m) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling CN¥818m in just one year. I find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about the Powerlong Real Estate Holdings's future. It is also worth noting that it was Executive Chairman of the Board Kin Hong Hoi who made the biggest single purchase, worth HK$792m, paying HK$5.40 per share.
On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Powerlong Real Estate Holdings insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 66% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a whopping CN¥13b. Now that's what I call some serious skin in the game!
While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Wa Fong Hoi is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations between CN¥14b and CN¥45b, like Powerlong Real Estate Holdings, the median CEO pay is around CN¥4.1m.
The Powerlong Real Estate Holdings CEO received total compensation of just CN¥1.0m in the year to . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.
Should You Add Powerlong Real Estate Holdings To Your Watchlist?
You can't deny that Powerlong Real Estate Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Powerlong Real Estate Holdings (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .
As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Powerlong Real Estate Holdings isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.
Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.
If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.
We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.