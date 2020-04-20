Here's Why I Think Powerlong Real Estate Holdings (HKG:1238) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Powerlong Real Estate Holdings (HKG:1238). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Check out our latest analysis for Powerlong Real Estate Holdings

How Quickly Is Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Impressively, Powerlong Real Estate Holdings has grown EPS by 17% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Powerlong Real Estate Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 33% to CN¥26b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

SEHK:1238 Income Statement April 19th 2020 More

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Powerlong Real Estate Holdings?

Are Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth -CN¥791.6m) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling CN¥818m in just one year. I find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about the Powerlong Real Estate Holdings's future. It is also worth noting that it was Executive Chairman of the Board Kin Hong Hoi who made the biggest single purchase, worth HK$792m, paying HK$5.40 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Powerlong Real Estate Holdings insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 66% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a whopping CN¥13b. Now that's what I call some serious skin in the game!