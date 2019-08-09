Here's Why We Think Precision Tsugami (China) (HKG:1651) Is Well Worth Watching

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Precision Tsugami (China) (HKG:1651). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

See our latest analysis for Precision Tsugami (China)

How Fast Is Precision Tsugami (China) Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Precision Tsugami (China)'s earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Precision Tsugami (China)'s EPS shot from CN¥0.57 to CN¥0.96, over the last year. You don't see 68% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Precision Tsugami (China) shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 13% to 16%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

SEHK:1651 Income Statement, August 9th 2019 More

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Precision Tsugami (China).

Are Precision Tsugami (China) Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Like a sturdy phalanx Precision Tsugami (China) insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But my excitement comes from the CN¥999k that CEO & Executive Director Donglei Tang spent buying shares (at an average price of about CN¥6.66).

Is Precision Tsugami (China) Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Precision Tsugami (China)'s earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. For me, this situation certainly piques my interest. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Precision Tsugami (China) by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.