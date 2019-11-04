Here's Why We Think Premium Brands Holdings (TSE:PBH) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Premium Brands Holdings (TSE:PBH). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Premium Brands Holdings's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Premium Brands Holdings managed to grow EPS by 13% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Premium Brands Holdings's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 37% to CA$3.4b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Premium Brands Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While Premium Brands Holdings insiders did net -CA$351.8k selling stock over the last year, they invested CA$956k, a much higher figure. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. We also note that it was the , Stephen Sposari, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying CA$478k for shares at about CA$69.43 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Premium Brands Holdings bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth CA$143m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Premium Brands Holdings To Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Premium Brands Holdings is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Premium Brands Holdings by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.