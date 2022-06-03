Here's Why I Think Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Public Storage Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Public Storage has grown EPS by 6.1% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't amazing, it does show the business is growing.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Public Storage's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Public Storage maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 22% to US$3.7b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Public Storage Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$59b company like Public Storage. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$7.6b. Coming in at 13% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Very encouraging.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Public Storage, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$13m.

Public Storage offered total compensation worth US$10m to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is Public Storage Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Public Storage is a growing business, which is what I like to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Public Storage, but the pretty picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, I'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Public Storage that you need to take into consideration.

