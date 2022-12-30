Here's Why We Think Raffles Medical Group (SGX:BSL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Raffles Medical Group (SGX:BSL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Raffles Medical Group Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, Raffles Medical Group has grown EPS by 15% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Raffles Medical Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 15% to 19%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Raffles Medical Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for Raffles Medical Group is that one insider has illustrated their belief in the company's future with a huge purchase of shares in the last 12 months. In one big hit, Executive Chairman & CEO Choon Yong Loo paid S$1.8m, for shares at an average price of S$1.19 per share. It doesn't get much better than that, in terms of large investments from insiders.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Raffles Medical Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth S$325m. That equates to 13% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Is Raffles Medical Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Raffles Medical Group is that it is growing profits. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Even so, be aware that Raffles Medical Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

