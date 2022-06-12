Here's Why I Think Rakon (NZSE:RAK) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Rakon (NZSE:RAK). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Rakon Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. It is therefore awe-striking that Rakon's EPS went from NZ$0.042 to NZ$0.15 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Rakon shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 7.9% to 25%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Rakon isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of NZ$327m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Rakon Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news for Rakon shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Lorraine Witten, the Independent Chairman of the company, paid NZ$30k for shares at around NZ$1.87 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Rakon is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold NZ$47m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 14% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Rakon Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Rakon's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Rakon belongs on the top of your watchlist. Of course, just because Rakon is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

