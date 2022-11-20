Here's Why We Think Rakon (NZSE:RAK) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Rakon (NZSE:RAK). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Rakon Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Rakon grew its EPS from NZ$0.042 to NZ$0.15, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Rakon shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 7.9% to 25% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Rakon isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of NZ$286m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Rakon Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did Rakon insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent NZ$169k buying it. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Non Executive Director Steve Tucker who made the biggest single purchase, worth NZ$43k, paying NZ$1.44 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Rakon insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold NZ$45m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 16% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Rakon To Your Watchlist?

Rakon's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Rakon deserves timely attention. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Rakon that you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Rakon, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

