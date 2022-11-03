Here's Why We Think Rex International Holding (SGX:5WH) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Rex International Holding (SGX:5WH). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Rex International Holding with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Rex International Holding's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Rex International Holding has managed to grow EPS by 19% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Rex International Holding is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.8 percentage points to 30%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Rex International Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Insiders both bought and sold Rex International Holding shares in the last year, but the good news is they spent US$65k more buying than they netted selling. At face value we can consider this a fairly encouraging sign for the company. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Non-Executive Director Christopher David Atkinson who made the biggest single purchase, worth S$49k, paying S$0.24 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Rex International Holding insiders own a large chunk of the company. Owning 45% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. In terms of absolute value, insiders have US$144m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Does Rex International Holding Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Rex International Holding's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Rex International Holding (including 1 which is concerning).

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

