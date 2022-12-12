Here's Why We Think RGT Berhad (KLSE:RGTBHD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in RGT Berhad (KLSE:RGTBHD). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

RGT Berhad's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. In previous twelve months, RGT Berhad's EPS has risen from RM0.011 to RM0.012. That amounts to a small improvement of 7.3%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. RGT Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 25% to RM135m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

RGT Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM417m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are RGT Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own RGT Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM120m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 29% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does RGT Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of RGT Berhad is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for RGT Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

