Here's Why We Think Ridley (ASX:RIC) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Ridley (ASX:RIC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Ridley with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Ridley

How Fast Is Ridley Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Ridley's EPS has grown 20% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Ridley maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 13% to AU$1.0b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Ridley's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Ridley Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Story continues

One gleaming positive for Ridley, in the last year, is that a certain insider has buying shares with ample enthusiasm. Indeed, company insider John Andrew Forrest has accumulated shares over the last year, paying a total of AU$5.0m at an average price of about AU$1.11. Big insider buys like that are a rarity and should prompt discussion on the merits of the business.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Ridley insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have AU$67m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 10% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Ridley Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Ridley has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Even so, be aware that Ridley is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Ridley, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here