Here's Why We Think RoodMicrotec (AMS:ROOD) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in RoodMicrotec (AMS:ROOD). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

RoodMicrotec's Improving Profits

In the last three years RoodMicrotec's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, RoodMicrotec's EPS shot from €0.013 to €0.022, over the last year. Year on year growth of 74% is certainly a sight to behold.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of RoodMicrotec's revenue last year was revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. The music to the ears of RoodMicrotec shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 7.0% to 9.7% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

RoodMicrotec isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of €15m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are RoodMicrotec Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like RoodMicrotec with market caps under €188m is about €460k.

The CEO of RoodMicrotec only received €224k in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add RoodMicrotec To Your Watchlist?

RoodMicrotec's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Such fast EPS growth prompts the question: has the business reached an inflection point? Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay is a great reassurance, since it points to an absence of wasteful spending habits. So RoodMicrotec looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for RoodMicrotec you should be aware of.

Although RoodMicrotec certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

