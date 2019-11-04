Here's Why We Think Sandnes Sparebank (OB:SADG) Is Well Worth Watching

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Sandnes Sparebank (OB:SADG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Sandnes Sparebank

How Fast Is Sandnes Sparebank Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Sandnes Sparebank's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that Sandnes Sparebank's EPS have grown from kr6.39 to kr7.33 over twelve months. That's a 15% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Sandnes Sparebank's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Sandnes Sparebank maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 3.1% to kr564m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

OB:SADG Income Statement, November 4th 2019 More

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Sandnes Sparebank's forecast profits?

Are Sandnes Sparebank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Sandnes Sparebank insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent kr929k buying it. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Sven Ulvatne for kr603k worth of shares, at about kr64.85 per share.

Is Sandnes Sparebank Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Sandnes Sparebank is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Sandnes Sparebank certainly can. The cherry on top is the insider share purchases, which provide an extra impetus to keep and eye on this stock, at the very least. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Sandnes Sparebank is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.