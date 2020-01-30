Here's Why I Think Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

View our latest analysis for Sapiens International

Sapiens International's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Sapiens International's EPS shot from US$0.27 to US$0.46, over the last year. You don't see 74% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Sapiens International's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 8.4% to US$312m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqCM:SPNS Income Statement, January 30th 2020 More

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Sapiens International.

Are Sapiens International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Sapiens International shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$24m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 1.8% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Sapiens International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Sapiens International's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind Sapiens International is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Of course, profit growth is one thing but it's even better if Sapiens International is receiving high returns on equity, since that should imply it can keep growing without much need for capital. Click on this link to see how it is faring against the average in its industry.