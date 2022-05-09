Here's Why I Think Saunders International (ASX:SND) Is An Interesting Stock

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Saunders International (ASX:SND), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Saunders International's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Saunders International has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, Saunders International's EPS soared from AU$0.034 to AU$0.053, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 58%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Saunders International shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 4.9% to 7.7%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Saunders International's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Saunders International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Saunders International shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold AU$30m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 28% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Saunders International Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Saunders International's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. Even so, be aware that Saunders International is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Although Saunders International certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

