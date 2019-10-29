Here's Why I Think SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

View our latest analysis for SB One Bancorp

How Fast Is SB One Bancorp Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, SB One Bancorp has grown EPS by 26% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of SB One Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note SB One Bancorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 36% to US$67m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGM:SBBX Income Statement, October 29th 2019 More

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for SB One Bancorp's future profits.

Are SB One Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own SB One Bancorp shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$28m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 14% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add SB One Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, SB One Bancorp's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider buying impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if SB One Bancorp is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.