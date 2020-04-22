Here's Why I Think Skyfame Realty (Holdings) (HKG:59) Is An Interesting Stock

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Skyfame Realty (Holdings) (HKG:59). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Skyfame Realty (Holdings)'s Improving Profits

In the last three years Skyfame Realty (Holdings)'s earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Skyfame Realty (Holdings) has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from CN¥0.095 to CN¥0.10, in the last year. That's a modest gain of 7.1%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. On the one hand, Skyfame Realty (Holdings)'s EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So it seems the future my hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can stabilize.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

SEHK:59 Income Statement April 22nd 2020 More

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Even though there was some insider selling over the last year, that was outweighed by Chairman & CEO Pan Yu 's huge outlay of CN¥26m, spent buying shares. The average price paid was about CN¥1.17. The quantum of that insider purchase is both rare and a sight to behold, not unlike an endangered Amur Leopard in the wild.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Skyfame Realty (Holdings) insiders own more than a third of the company. In fact, they own 72% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a whopping CN¥5.8b. Now that's what I call some serious skin in the game!

Does Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) is that it is growing profits. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Skyfame Realty (Holdings) that we have uncovered.