Here's Why I Think Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (BME:SLR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (BME:SLR). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Who among us would not applaud Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 42%, compound, over the last three years? While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. On the one hand, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

One shining light for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente is the serious outlay one insider has made to buy shares, in the last year. In one fell swoop, President of the Board of Directors Enrique Díaz-Tejeiro Gutiérrez, spent €472k, at a price of €4.61 per share. Big insider buys like that are almost as rare as an ocean free of single use plastic waste.

Should You Add Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente To Your Watchlist?

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. For me, this situation certainly piques my interest. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.