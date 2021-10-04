Here's Why We Think Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Is Well Worth Watching

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Sound Financial Bancorp Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Sound Financial Bancorp's EPS has grown 19% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Sound Financial Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Sound Financial Bancorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 20% to US$37m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Sound Financial Bancorp is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$117m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Sound Financial Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Sound Financial Bancorp shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$12m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 11% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Sound Financial Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Sound Financial Bancorp's strong EPS growth. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Sound Financial Bancorp that you should be aware of.

Although Sound Financial Bancorp certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

