Here's Why We Think Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Stella-Jones Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Stella-Jones has grown EPS by 20% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Stella-Jones maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to CA$3.1b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Stella-Jones' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Stella-Jones Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We do note that Stella-Jones insiders netted CA$19k worth of shares over the last year. On a brighter note, we see that Independent Corporate Director Karen Laflamme paid CA$54k for shares, at an average acquisition price of CA$36.18 per share. Overall, that is something good to take away.

Does Stella-Jones Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Stella-Jones' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. So on this analysis, Stella-Jones is probably worth spending some time on. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Stella-Jones that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

