Here's Why We Think Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Sterling Infrastructure with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Sterling Infrastructure's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Recognition must be given to the that Sterling Infrastructure has grown EPS by 48% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Sterling Infrastructure maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 23% to US$1.9b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Sterling Infrastructure Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Sterling Infrastructure shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$45m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 3.9% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Sterling Infrastructure Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Sterling Infrastructure's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Sterling Infrastructure very closely. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Sterling Infrastructure you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

