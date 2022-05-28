Here's Why We Think Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Stingray Group's Improving Profits

In the last three years Stingray Group's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Stingray Group's EPS shot from CA$0.33 to CA$0.58, over the last year. Year on year growth of 76% is certainly a sight to behold.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Stingray Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.8 percentage points to 27%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Stingray Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's a pleasure to note that insiders spent CA$9.0m buying Stingray Group shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. As if for a flower bud approaching bloom, I become an expectant observer, anticipating with hope, that something splendid is coming. We also note that it was the Co-Founder, Eric Boyko, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying CA$1.4m for shares at about CA$7.20 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Stingray Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at CA$115m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That holding amounts to 24% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential, and aligned, owners of the business.

Should You Add Stingray Group To Your Watchlist?

Stingray Group's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. What's more insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Stingray Group belongs on the top of your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Stingray Group .

