Here's Why I Think SUNeVision Holdings (HKG:1686) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in SUNeVision Holdings (HKG:1686). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is SUNeVision Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, SUNeVision Holdings has grown EPS by 16% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note SUNeVision Holdings's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 18% to HK$1.7b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

SEHK:1686 Income Statement April 13th 2020 More

Are SUNeVision Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Like a sturdy phalanx SUNeVision Holdings insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the CEO & Executive Director, Kwok Kong Tong, paid HK$478k to buy shares at an average price of HK$4.78.

Is SUNeVision Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, SUNeVision Holdings is a growing business, which is what I like to see. While some companies are struggling to grow EPS, SUNeVision Holdings seems free from that morose affliction. The cherry on top is that we have an insider buying shares. That encourages me further to keep an eye on this stock. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with SUNeVision Holdings (including 2 which are significant) .

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.