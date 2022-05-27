Here's Why I Think Sunland Group (ASX:SDG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Sunland Group (ASX:SDG). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Check out our latest analysis for Sunland Group

How Quickly Is Sunland Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Sunland Group's EPS has grown 35% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). The good news is that Sunland Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 8.7 percentage points to 14%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Sunland Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of AU$365m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Sunland Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Sunland Group insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. With a whopping AU$101m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 28% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Does Sunland Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Sunland Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sunland Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Cash is still trash’ — Billionaire Ray Dalio says keeping money in a savings account is not safe. Here’s what he holds instead

    Fight back against inflation. This is how Dalio does it.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own — 3 high-quality examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop investing in mediocre businesses. Buy the best, instead.

  • Is Another Reverse Stock Split Inevitable for This Once-Promising Growth Stock?

    Stock splits are encouraging developments because they mean that a stock has been performing well. At a high price tag, the company can justify slashing the stock price in half (or more) so that it becomes accessible to a wider pool of investors. One company that could end up going that route (again) is marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB).

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The stock market could help you retire as a millionaire if you pick the right companies and hold them in your portfolio for a long time, as doing so will help you gain from the power of compounding and evolving trends in various industries. For instance, a $50,000 investment in Amazon a decade ago is worth about $500,000 now thanks to the stock's nearly 900% gains over the past decade, and that's after accounting for the steep drop in the e-commerce giant's stock price in recent months. Amazon, however, is not the only company that has generated solid returns for investors over the past decade.

  • My 3 Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy -- Even in a Market Sell-Off

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have both fallen headlong into correction territory. A stock split doesn't change the underlying fundamentals of a business, so that alone isn't a reason to buy the stock. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stunned investors in mid-2020 when the company announced a 4-for-1 stock split, the first in almost six years.

  • These 3 REITs Won't Grow Your Money Overnight But Are No-Brainer Long-Term Buys

    Buy and hold this diverse trio to actively enjoy passive income, and likely share growth, for years to come.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • An Industrial REIT That's Down 50% and Yielding 9%: Time to Buy?

    This minnow outbid some whales to swallow a bigger fish. There's some indigestion to work through.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Edgar Wachenheim’s Greenhaven Associates

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks in Edgar Wachenheim’s portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Greenhaven Associates’ past performance and Wachenheim’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Edgar Wachenheim’s Greenhaven Associates. Edgar Wachenheim is an American investor and the founder of Greenhaven Associates. He […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    The stock market is a game of risk and calculation, and in recent months the risks are mounting. The first quarter of 2022 showed a net negative GDP growth rate, a contraction of 1.4%; another contraction in Q2 will indicate a recession. Wall Street’s experts are trying to look ahead, to see through the fog of uncertainty and get some feel for where things are going. Covering the market for Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson believes that we’ll dodge the recession bullet –

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman’s early life, investment philosophy, and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American […]

  • Want $400 in Dividends Monthly? Invest This Amount in These 3 Stocks

    If you have $77,280 that you can afford to invest, these stocks can turn that into $400 in recurring monthly income.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap

    Warren Buffett's investments in stocks and private businesses through Berkshire Hathaway have created tremendous wealth for shareholders. A $1,000 investment in the stock in 1965, when Buffett took control of the once-struggling textile manufacturer, would have been worth $36 million at the end of 2021. At the end of March, Berkshire held a stock portfolio worth $390 billion.

  • Nvidia Stock Is ‘Too Cheap to Ignore,’ Says Analyst

    There’s no escaping the difficult macroeconomic environment as was evident in Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest quarterly report. Over the past few years, the chip giant has habitually delivered beat-and-raise results. But although the company came good this time around on the “beat” element, the “raise” factor was missing. In F1Q23, Nvidia generated revenue of $8.29 billion, amounting to a 46.3% year-over-year increase and coming in above the $8.11 billion anticipated by analysts. Similarly for the bottom

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks analysts are downgrading today. To take a look at some more stocks that are being downgraded, go to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks Today. US stocks are trying to overturn the 7-week losing streak today as the S&P 500 Index, the Dow 30 […]

  • Canopy Growth’s Loss Was Bigger Than Feared. The Stock Is Falling Hard.

    The cannabis company's per-share loss was almost five times as big as analysts had expected. The stock plunged in response.

  • Why Did Warren Buffett Just Sell 1 of His Best Stocks of 2022?

    Warren Buffett is buying stocks at a pace not seen in several years. In the first quarter, he added eight new holdings to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. In the first quarter, he completely exited Berkshire's position in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

  • Here's what to know about Treasury I bonds

    The Treasury Department announced that the inflation-protected I bonds will earn a composite interest rate of 9.62% at least until the end of October.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks Novavax Is a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is very late to the party in entering the COVID-19 vaccine market. Wall Street analysts are extremely pessimistic about the stock. Novavax definitely is late in entering the COVID-19 vaccine market and still hasn't won authorization for its vaccine in the U.S. Novavax's shares really have sunk like a brick since the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Even as the Market Sinks

    Stock splits have been all the rage in recent years, fueled by surging stock prices of some of the world's most recognizable companies. Worse still, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has tumbled into bear market territory, down roughly 27% from its high reached late last year. Read on to find out why they picked Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) from among the recent stock-split candidates.