Here's Why We Think Swiss Life Holding (VTX:SLHN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Swiss Life Holding (VTX:SLHN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Swiss Life Holding with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Swiss Life Holding Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Swiss Life Holding has grown EPS by 7.0% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Swiss Life Holding's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note Swiss Life Holding achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 5.7% to CHF22b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Swiss Life Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Swiss Life Holding, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. With a whopping CHF70m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations over CHF7.6b, like Swiss Life Holding, the median CEO pay is around CHF6.8m.

Swiss Life Holding's CEO took home a total compensation package worth CHF4.3m in the year leading up to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Swiss Life Holding To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Swiss Life Holding is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Swiss Life Holding, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Swiss Life Holding that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

