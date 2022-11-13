Here's Why We Think TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is TC Bancshares Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. In previous twelve months, TC Bancshares' EPS has risen from US$0.29 to US$0.30. That's a modest gain of 4.5%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that TC Bancshares' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note TC Bancshares achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 8.0% to US$16m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

TC Bancshares isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$68m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are TC Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that TC Bancshares insiders spent US$56k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Peter DeSantis who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$34k, paying US$13.80 per share.

It's reassuring that TC Bancshares insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Namely, TC Bancshares has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to TC Bancshares, with market caps under US$200m is around US$757k.

The CEO of TC Bancshares only received US$354k in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is TC Bancshares Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, TC Bancshares is a growing business, which is encouraging. And there's more to love too, with modest CEO remuneration and insider buying interest continuing the positives for the company. The sum of all that, points to a quality business, and a genuine prospect for further research. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for TC Bancshares that you need to be mindful of.

