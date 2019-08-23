Here's Why I Think Tianli Education International Holdings (HKG:1773) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Tianli Education International Holdings (HKG:1773). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Tianli Education International Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Tianli Education International Holdings's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, Tianli Education International Holdings's EPS soared from CN¥0.088 to CN¥0.11, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 25%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Tianli Education International Holdings's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 37% to CN¥641m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

SEHK:1773 Income Statement, August 23rd 2019

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Tianli Education International Holdings's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Tianli Education International Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Tianli Education International Holdings insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 42% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. I'm always comforted by solid insider ownership like this, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. And their holding is extremely valuable at the current share price, totalling CN¥2.7b. Now that's what I call some serious skin in the game!

Is Tianli Education International Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Tianli Education International Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Tianli Education International Holdings by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.