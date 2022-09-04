Here's Why We Think TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide TimkenSteel with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for TimkenSteel

How Fast Is TimkenSteel Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that TimkenSteel grew its EPS from US$0.82 to US$4.73, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of TimkenSteel shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 5.7% to 20% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for TimkenSteel?

Story continues

Are TimkenSteel Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

One gleaming positive for TimkenSteel, in the last year, is that a certain insider has buying shares with ample enthusiasm. Specifically, in one large transaction Independent Director Kenneth Garcia paid US$469k, for stock at US$17.93 per share. It doesn't get much better than that, in terms of large investments from insiders.

Does TimkenSteel Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

TimkenSteel's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of TimkenSteel to your watchlist won't go amiss. Even so, be aware that TimkenSteel is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

The good news is that TimkenSteel is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here