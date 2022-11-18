Here's Why We Think Tong Herr Resources Berhad (KLSE:TONGHER) Is Well Worth Watching

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Tong Herr Resources Berhad (KLSE:TONGHER), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Tong Herr Resources Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Tong Herr Resources Berhad

Tong Herr Resources Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Tong Herr Resources Berhad has grown EPS by 35% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Tong Herr Resources Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.8 percentage points to 13%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Since Tong Herr Resources Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM442m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Tong Herr Resources Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. For companies with market capitalisations under RM910m, like Tong Herr Resources Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM497k.

The CEO of Tong Herr Resources Berhad was paid just RM30k in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Tong Herr Resources Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Tong Herr Resources Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. We think that based on its merits alone, this stock is worth watching into the future. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Tong Herr Resources Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

Although Tong Herr Resources Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Returns On Capital At New Toyo International Holdings (SGX:N08) Have Hit The Brakes

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Texans vs. Washington injury report: CB Derek Stingley out

    The Houston Texans take on Washington in Week 11, but they will be without rookie cornerback Derek Stingley.

  • Analyst Expects Derisking Required Ahead Of Patent Expiry For This Large Pharma/MedTech Stock

    Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $170. The analyst says that the company, led by new management underway to transition to a more innovative, higher growth, and more nimble business. He sees value in the Consumer separation (Kenvue), expected 2H23, which should drive improved valuation for the remaining businesses. The analyst also notes increasing pressure on dividend growth, which has been a driver for the stock du

  • Patriots make a roster move after putting Christian Barmore on IR

    The Patriots are moving a player up from the practice squad after placing Christian Barmore on IR.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $5

    Cathie Wood has built her career on holding contrarian views and her Ark Invest firm has been known to go against the grain. As such, 2022’s bear market has done little to change her stance. In fact, recently, Wood has been arguing that the Fed’s aggressive monetary stance in its ongoing efforts to curb soaring inflation is misguided. Highlighting deflationary signals, Wood says that unless it changes tack, the Fed’s actions could result in a repeat of the the Great Depression. “If the Fed does

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • 3 of the Most Popular Stocks on the Planet Could Plunge 44% to 57%, According to Wall Street

    Popularity doesn't always translate to profitability -- at least according to these Wall Street analysts.

  • Dubai’s Vacant Palm Island Plots Reveal Risks of Luxury Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- For 14 years, Muhammad Azam has been waiting for construction to start on a five-bedroom luxury villa he bought on the largest -- but least developed -- of Dubai’s famous palm-shaped artificial islands that jut out into the Persian Gulf.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought This Absurdly Cheap Stock -- Should You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the most renowned investors of all time, so when he takes a new position, investors tend to take notice. According to Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing, one of Buffett's newest positions is Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX), putting the spotlight on the siding and wood building products maker. The stock was up 10% in after-hours trading following the news, indicating that Buffett's buy is leading investors to take a new interest in Louisiana-Pacific.

  • A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion

    FTX's new CEO John Ray III oversaw the liquidation of Enron and said: "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls."

  • Solana Loses $1 Billion in USDT to Ethereum in Tether Chain Swap

    The chain swap announcement comes as Solana faces difficulties.

  • FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out $300 million during funding spree - WSJ

    At the time, Bankman-Fried told investors it was a partial reimbursement of money he'd spent to buy out rival Binance’s stake in FTX a few months earlier, the report added. Bankman-Fried and FTX did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the matter. The Journal's report cited FTX's October 2021 funding round where the company had raised $420 million from a clutch of big name investors including Temasek and Tiger Global, valuing the crypto exchange at $25 billion.

  • This Growth Stock Is a Once-in-a-Generation Buying Opportunity in a Bear Market

    This growth stock is brimming with potential, and investors have a rare opportunity to buy at a bargain price.

  • How to raise $2 billion with a sloppy Excel spreadsheet

    Sam Bankman-Fried's homespun FTX fundraising documents show disorganization.

  • Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid

    Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.

  • 5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio

    Five stocks that recently hike their dividends are: GFF, GPI, A, SU and KEY.

  • The Worst Mistake Amazon Investors Can Make Right Now

    For years, investors could count on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to boost their portfolios. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant climbed more than 300% over the past five years. Before you decide whether to sell your Amazon shares, stick with holdings, or make an even bigger bet on the company, hang on.

  • Denver oil company selling Texas operations in $1.5 billion deal

    The transaction is the second purchase of a Denver oil company's operations in West Texas since 2020.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Intel’s Newest Director Buys Big Block of Stock

    On the heels of Intel CEO buying the company’s stock, the chip giant’s newest director also scooped up shares. Lip-Bu Tan, who joined Intel’s (ticker: INTC) board on Sept. 1, paid $1.35 million on Nov. 8 for 48,146 shares, an average price of $27.98 per share, according to filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tan now owns 50,500 Intel shares in a personal account.