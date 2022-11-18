Here's Why We Think Tong Herr Resources Berhad (KLSE:TONGHER) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Tong Herr Resources Berhad (KLSE:TONGHER), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Tong Herr Resources Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Tong Herr Resources Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Tong Herr Resources Berhad has grown EPS by 35% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Tong Herr Resources Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.8 percentage points to 13%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Tong Herr Resources Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM442m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Tong Herr Resources Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. For companies with market capitalisations under RM910m, like Tong Herr Resources Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM497k.

The CEO of Tong Herr Resources Berhad was paid just RM30k in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Tong Herr Resources Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Tong Herr Resources Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. We think that based on its merits alone, this stock is worth watching into the future. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Tong Herr Resources Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

Although Tong Herr Resources Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

