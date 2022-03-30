Here's Why I Think Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Is An Interesting Stock

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is Travelers Companies Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Travelers Companies's EPS has grown 17% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Travelers Companies's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. The good news is that Travelers Companies is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.6 percentage points to 14%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

Are Travelers Companies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Travelers Companies has a market capitalization of US$45b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$152m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Travelers Companies Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Travelers Companies has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Travelers Companies you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

