Here's Why We Think Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Trinity Exploration & Production's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Trinity Exploration & Production grew its EPS from US$0.011 to US$0.14, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Trinity Exploration & Production shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from -1.5% to 4.5% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Trinity Exploration & Production isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£46m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Trinity Exploration & Production Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Trinity Exploration & Production insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$51k buying it. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Nicholas Clayton for UK£20k worth of shares, at about UK£1.02 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Trinity Exploration & Production insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 38% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at US$18m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Is Trinity Exploration & Production Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Trinity Exploration & Production's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Trinity Exploration & Production belongs near the top of your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Trinity Exploration & Production has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Trinity Exploration & Production isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

