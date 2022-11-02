Here's Why We Think TSH Resources Berhad (KLSE:TSH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like TSH Resources Berhad (KLSE:TSH). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

TSH Resources Berhad's Improving Profits

In the last three years TSH Resources Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In impressive fashion, TSH Resources Berhad's EPS grew from RM0.085 to RM0.19, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 123% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. TSH Resources Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 15% to 17%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are TSH Resources Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in TSH Resources Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Owning 48% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM713m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is TSH Resources Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

TSH Resources Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering TSH Resources Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for TSH Resources Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that we have uncovered.

